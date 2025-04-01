Fans React To Iconic Vintage Photoshoots Of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Other Stars, Reddit Post Goes Viral

In a recent development, Reddit has shared some pictures from iconic vintage photoshoots of superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Preity Zinta, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, the late Sridevi and Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty.

The post has gone viral because internet users are in awe of the simplicity of the actors from past generations.

While Priyanka looks unrecognisable, Madhuri's beauty is as intoxicating as it gets. Fans particularly can't stop gushing about how handsome Dharmendra looks.

Fans flooded the comments section with remarks like "distractingly beautiful" for Madhuri, and Dharmendra's picture which they claimed was at par with "Hollywood-level cuteness."

One of the comments also read, "Damn, how is that Madhubala? And Madhuri's face card is insane, as always."

While someone else mentioned, "Dharmendra, wow, such a handsome-looking man. And Aish and Madhuri."

Another fan commented, "Dharmendra ji, absolutely smouldering cutie", while another internet user wrote, "Madhuri looks like an angel."

There were some comments on Aishwarya's glorious picture and how unrecognisable Priyanka looked as well.

It read, "Majestic, a doll, a Greek goddess", for Aishwarya, while some found Priyanka absolutely "unrecognisable."

There was mostly a barrage of comments on Dharmendra and Madhuri Dixit's pictures, as more comments like, "Dharmendra, OMG, what a beauty in his prime", and, "Madhuri looks gorgeous even with '80s styling and average photography", populated the comments section.