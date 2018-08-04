Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film Gets A 'Poor Start' At Rs 2.15 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Seems like Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan might have to wait a little longer for Achche din to arrive as the film managed to collect merely Rs 2.15 crore on the day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday, Mr Adarsh described the film's performance as "extremely poor" in his tweet. We even got an insight into the film's partial performance at the box office on Friday, after Mr Adarsh shared a tweet in which he wrote: "Terrible terrible terrible Friday... New Hindi films open to shockingly low numbers." Keeping into consideration Fanney Khan's impressive star cast and interesting story line, the low business of the film does come as a shock.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan reviewed the films in the best possible way. Just saw Fanney Khan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team," read an excerpt from his post.

Fanney Khan opened to mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two and a half stars out of five and wrote: "Portions of Fanney Khan are a bit of a stretch: they are a touch flabby and far-fetched. But first-time director Atul Manjrekar not only keeps the dramatic core of the story intact, he also ramps it up appreciably to serve up an indigenized version that more than serves its purpose."

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film showcases the journey of Fanney Khan aka Anil Kapoor, who dreams of making his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) a famous singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of a renowned singer named Baby Singh whereas Rajkummar Rao plays Aishwarya's love interest in the film. Box office performance aside, film's songs such as Mohabbat, Badan Pe Sitare and Halka Halka have been creating a buzz on the Internet for quite some time now.