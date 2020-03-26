Fan Shares 21-Day Lockdown Meme, Featuring Madhavan. The Actor's Reaction

New Delhi:

A Twitter user posted a meme, featuring Madhavan to explain his beard situation during the 21-day lockdown. He shared a collage which comprised a picture of Madhavan sans beard, juxtaposed with a photograph of the actor from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he sports grey hair and beard. The caption read, "Day 1 and day 21 of lockdown." Madhavan's reaction to the tweet was priceless. He wrote: "Hahaha! Manzoor hai... Desh aur maanav hith mein - manzoor hai."

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has been sharing a series of posts on growing a beard. The first tweet in the series, read, "Day 1. I'm growing a beard until we all go back to work. I'll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether."

In a separate post, Jim Carrey wrote: "Day 3. Beard growth seems slower in isolation. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began."

On the professional front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Jim Carrey famously starred in films like The Mask, Dumb And Dumber and Bruce Almighty. He also featured in films such as Liar Liar, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, The Truman Show,Man On The Moon and Kick-Ass 2 among many others.

In India, total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday night, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, "From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."

