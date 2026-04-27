<i>F2</i> Actress Mehreen Pirzada Marries Arsh Aulakh. See Pics

Actress Mehreen Pirzada is now married. The actress got married to Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony held on Sunday in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. They exchanged wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family.

What's Happening

The F2 actress shared the news with fans through a joint social media post featuring a series of wedding pictures.

The couple coordinated their outfits in blush-pink ensembles for the ceremony.

Mehreen wore a heavily embellished lehenga with intricate sequin detailing, paired with a layered stone necklace, matching earrings, and a mangtika.

She opted for soft, minimal makeup and left her hair open under a veil. The groom complemented her look in a matching outfit.

Sharing the special moment online, Mehreen captioned the photos, "26.04.26," followed by infinity, red heart, and evil eye emoticons.

She also included the hashtag "#ArshDiMehr", combining both their names.

Celebs React

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from celebs. Actress Srinidhi Shetty commented, "Congratulationssss babe...love n only loveee." Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Omg. Congratulations".

Background

On the professional front, Mehreen was last seen in the 2023 period crime thriller Sultan of Delhi.

The series, written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria, featured an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, and Harleen Sethi.

The show was produced by Namit Sharma under Reliance Entertainment and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She also starred in the Tamil film Indira, directed by debutant Sabarish Nanda, alongside Vasanth Ravi. The film featured actors such as Sunil, Anikha Surendran, Rajkumar, Sumesh Moor, and Kalyan.

Known for her work primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Mehreen made her acting debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and has since appeared in multiple projects across industries. Her brother, Gurfateh Pirzada, is also an actor.

The actress was previously engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, with the engagement taking place in March 2021 before being called off in July of the same year.

