Exclusive: Surprise Guest Line-Up At Karan Aujla's India Tour Includes Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna And Others

Excitement is rapidly building around Karan Aujla's highly anticipated debut 8-city India arena tour, It Was All A Dream, set to take place in December 2024 and early January 2025. While the official lineup was initially kept under wraps, NDTV now has confirmation of several celebrity surprise guests set to join the singer on stage. A source close to the development told NDTV that some of the big names including Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, DIVINE, Badshah, KR$NA, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to appear on stage.

Badshah, DIVINE, and KR$NA-frequent collaborators with Karan Aujla - are expected to join him in Mumbai and New Delhi. Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill will make surprise appearances in Chandigarh. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun will also grace one of the Southern cities, likely to promote their film Pushpa: The Rule.

"Karan Aujla aims to make his India tour a momentous celebration of Indian music and Punjabi culture, sparing no effort to deliver an unforgettable experience. He's been meticulously planning this tour for over a year and has some exciting surprises in store for Indian fans," the source told NDTV.

The India leg of The It Was All A Dream tour will cover multiple cities, starting with Chandigarh on December 7, followed by Bengaluru on December 13. Karan Aujla will then perform in New Delhi on December 15, 18, and 19, before heading to Mumbai on December 21. The tour will continue with a stop in Kolkata on December 24 and will be wrapping up in Jaipur on December 29.