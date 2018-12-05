Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra On Her Dreamy Jodhpur Wedding And Honeymoon Plan

Priyanka Chopra during an interview with NDTV.

Highlights Priyanka says that the Chopras were intimidated by the Jonas' Priyanka said that she was 'afraid' on her wedding day She will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra talked about her dreamy wedding to Nick Jonas in an interview with NDTV, in which she said that during the ceremonies the Chopras were intimidated by the Jonas family. Priyanka explained that the groom's side had more people and they were well-prepared. She told NDTV: "The American family was much bigger than the Indian family this time... The Jonas' travel in pack. We were intimidated by them. They were well-prepared." From all the wedding-related social media posts shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, we know that there was a friendly cricket match between the bride's side and the groom's family. Also, in Priyanka's words the sangeet ceremony started as a "fierce song and dance competition but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love."

For the interview, Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a green outfit, which she accessorised with her bridal choora and a mangalsutra. She finished out her look with sindoor.

Priyanka Chopra said that she was "afraid" on her wedding day but then she saw Nick at the altar. Priyanka told NDTV: "I've spoken in front of heads of state, on the most prolific stages of the world but I was most afraid on this day. The most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him at the altar... Everything just felt right. That was an overwhelming moment and that's when I thought, 'Life's great... nothing to worry about'."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian ceremony on December 1 in Jodhpur, for which she wore a customised Ralph Lauren gown. The following day, for the Hindu wedding, she wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. Of her wedding couture, Priyanka said: "For me it was not about fashion. I wanted something unique. Both the dresses - red and white - were personalised for me... I had names, dates, my parents' names... my mother-in-law's wedding dress embroidered on mine... things that mattered to me. I wanted the longest veil in the world... My 75-foot long veil... and I got that. The outfits were personal choices."

When asked about her honeymoon destination and the plan ahead, Priyanka said that her work diary is filled with appointments and we all know that Priyanka Chopra is nothing if not professional. "This month is filled with advertisement shoots, etc. I haven't got a clue about the honeymoon destination. I think it'll be a surprise. My husband's planning it."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which she is co-producing with Ronnie Screwvala. Priyanka said that she found the film's narrative very fascinating. "What struck me was that it's a true story... an inspiring look at death," she said.

The Sky Is Pink also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.