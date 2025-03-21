Exclusive: Malavika Mohanan On Her Telugu Debut With <i>The Raja Saab</i>: "Working With Prabhas Is A Milestone For Me"

Malavika Mohanan is all set to make her Telugu debut with Prabhas' film The Raja Saab. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress opened up about her upcoming film, her approach to selecting roles and the valuable lessons she's learned throughout her career journey.

The actress expressed excitement about venturing into the horror-comedy genre, describing it as "a unique project" that immediately intrigued her.

She said, "The Raja Saab is such a unique project. The horror-comedy genre is something I haven't done before, and that intrigued me the most. It's exciting to step into a role that blends suspense with humour, and I think it's going to be a fun ride for the audience."

Malavika spoke warmly about her experience working with the Baahubali star.

She shared, "Prabhas is such a huge star and working with him is a milestone for me. His energy and commitment to his roles are inspiring. It's truly been a fantastic experience working with Prabhas. He's incredibly humble and grounded despite his fame, and that makes working with him so enjoyable."

"We've had a lot of fun on set, and there's this wonderful dynamic between the cast and crew. Prabhas brings a certain energy to every scene, and you can't help but be inspired by his dedication. I think audiences are going to love the magic we've created together in The Raja Saab. I said yes to this project because it's different from anything I've done so far, and I'm always looking for roles that challenge me," Malavika added.

When discussing her approach to choosing roles, the actress revealed that she prioritises characters that challenge her and contribute to her growth as an actor. "I try to pick roles that feel fresh and offer something new," she explained.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, she shared a valuable lesson she's learned: patience. "Things don't always happen overnight, and that's okay. Professionally, it's important to stay grounded and stay focused on the craft, not just the fame. Personally, I've learned to stay true to myself and not get swayed by outside opinions. Self-belief is key to navigating this industry," she stated.

The Raja Saab also features Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. The movie is set to premiere on the screens on April 10, 2025.

