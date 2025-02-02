Exclusive: Grammy Nominee Anoushka Shankar On The Rise Of Indian-Origin Artists Globally: "There's Still Significant Progress To Be Achieved"

Anoushka Shankar, the celebrated sitarist, singer-songwriter and composer, has earned two Grammy nominations this year. Her album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn is up for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album, while her collaboration with British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier on A Rock Somewhere is nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Anoushka shared her thoughts ahead of the Grammy Awards ceremony. When asked about her preparations for the event, she expressed excitement about reconnecting with other artists.

"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with fellow artists and celebrating the diverse musical talents showcased this year. It's always inspiring to see how music continues to evolve and bring people together," she said. Her focus is on being present and enjoying the experience - "As for preparations, I'm focusing on being present and enjoying the experience."

As an Indian classical artist making waves internationally, she reflected on the changing landscape for South Asian musicians. "In India, there has been a huge shift over the last decade in terms of opening spaces for different kinds of music. This is really good," she said. She also noted the role of digital streaming in expanding global reach for musicians, something she didn't have when she first started making music. "Globally, there was no digital streaming when I started making music; people bought CDs and cassettes, and this was really exciting because you could reach people directly," she added.

Anoushka Shankar has long been an advocate for more representation of women and Indian-origin artists in the global music scene. When asked about progress in this area, she acknowledged the strides made but highlighted there's still more work to be done. "Absolutely, while strides have been made, there's still significant progress to be achieved," she said. She hopes to see a future where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated. "I hope to see a future where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated, and where artists from all backgrounds have equal opportunities to share their voices on global platforms," she concluded.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Alongside Anoushka, Radhika Vekaria's Warriors of Light and Chandrika Tandon's Triveni are also nominated in the Best New Age category.