Exclusive: Anoushka Shankar Opens Up On Earning Two Nods For Grammys 2025

Anoushka Shankar, the acclaimed sitarist, singer-songwriter, and composer, earned not one, but two Grammy nominations this year. Her album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn has been nominated for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album, while her collaboration with British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier on the track A Rock Somewhere is up for Best Global Music Performance.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Anoushka spoke about her journey, creative process and what these nominations mean to her.

"It feels lovely when the work you put so much effort into is recognised," Anoushka shared, speaking about her double Grammy nominations. "Though I've developed a perspective over the years that awards and nominations are not true indicators of my work, the Grammy nomination feels really good and is exciting," she added.

Anoushka's nomination for Best Global Music Performance comes from her collaboration with Jacob Collier on A Rock Somewhere. Reflecting on how this collaboration came to life, she describes it as an "enriching" experience.

She said, "Collaborating with Jacob was a truly enriching experience. We both share a deep appreciation for blending diverse musical traditions and this track allowed us to explore that synergy. The process was organic, with each of us bringing our unique perspectives to create something that resonates across cultures."

When asked about her approach to music creation, especially when it comes to blending Indian classical music with other genres, Anoushka spoke about her love for collaboration and the element of surprise it brings. She continued, "I think the reason I love collaboration is because I love the surprises that come from another human being. I can certainly write a piece of music alone in my room. But if I'm coming up with ideas with someone else, their ideas are obviously distinct from mine and so the piece itself can become something greater than what I create on my own. It just lights up something and that excitement is very inspiring."

Anoushka Shankar's album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn also earned a nomination for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album. "This album is the second part of a trilogy of mini albums I've been working on. Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn represents a profound exploration of ambient and neoclassical soundscapes, marking a departure from my traditional work," she explained.

"Collaborating with British producer Peter Raeburn, we embarked on sessions in Los Angeles and London, embracing a minimalist approach to the sitar. This allowed me to delve into new sonic territories, creating music that is both peaceful and healing," she added.

Reflecting on her evolution as an artist, Anoushka noted the difference in how she approaches her career now compared to when she first began performing as a teenager. She shared, "I started performing when I was a teen. The experience of doing this as a teenager was very nerve-racking because I was still finding myself and my voice. But as a woman in my 40s now, I feel like I have a lot more ownership of my career. The whole process of how I make music and manage my career has completely evolved and changed."

One of the most exciting aspects of A Rock Somewhere is the contribution of Varijashree Venugopal, who also received a Grammy nomination for her first-ever nomination. Anoushka expressed her admiration for the young artist, saying, "Working with Varijashree was a great experience. Her vocal prowess and deep understanding of Indian classical music added a rich layer to the track. She brought a fresh perspective that beautifully complemented the fusion we aimed to achieve."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Alongside Anoushka, Radhika Vekaria's Warriors of Light and Chandrika Tandon's Triveni are also nominated in the Best New Age category.