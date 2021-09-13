Every Time Alia Bhatt Posts A Yoga Pic, We Want To Chill In Her Living Room

From Alia Bhatt's yoga diaries (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a few yoga pics on Instagram

"Progress over perfection," she wrote

"Happy Monday," Alia Bhatt added in a hashtag

OK. So let us get this straight. It's Monday morning and Alia Bhatt is busy perfecting her yoga skills. Well, that's the Monday motivation you should start your week with to drive away those Monday blues. Alia Bhatt checked into Instagram with glimpses of her yoga session on Monday, along with her work out mantra for life: "Progress over perfection," Alia Bhatt captioned her bunch of photos. Alia Bhatt can be seen perfecting an asana with the help of a yoga wheel. "Happy Monday," she added in the hashtags. Yet again, Alia can be seen working out in her living space and we would be holding back if we don't appreciate how chic it the decor is.

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt often shares glimpses of the brightly done up interiors of her home in her yoga photos. TBH, every time she does so, we want to chill in her drawing space. Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt moved into the swanky new apartment a few years ago.

Here are some more glimpses:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has an impressive line-up of films ahead. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut - she co-stars with the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the movie. The multilingual project is expected to hit screens on October 13 this year. Actor Ajay Devgn will co-star with Alia Bhatt in both Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra and also has dark comedy Darlings and rom com >Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her line-up.