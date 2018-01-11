Ever Seen Cousins Shweta And Naina Bachchan Partying Together? Thank Farah Khan For This Pic

Highlights
- "My happy birthday was truly happy," wrote Farah
- "Photoshop me in," commented Rahul Khanna
- Farah turned 54 on Tuesday
See the picture which Farah shared.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Karan Johar, Tabu, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, Anil Kapoor were all part of Farah's 54th birthday party.
Abhishek posted an adorable wish for Farah from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Farahbia. Love you loads. Have a superb day."
Happy Birthday Farahbia. This photo was taken on my last day of shoot for KANK 's New York schedule. We were shooting at Columbia University. It was freezing!! That morning @karanjohar, @farahkhankunder and I drove to set together. The two of them wanted to hear Hindi film songs and I was subjecting them to rap. We only realised how cold it was once we reached set. We took this photo after I had finished my work ( they were carrying on with Shahrukh). As she will also tell you, that entire schedule I kept liberally "borrowing" Farah's "'s " as she calls them. Evidently, on that day I wasn't going to.... I mean, just look at what she's wearing!!! She knew my ears were about to fall off so she asked for my headphones and put them on me. Although at the time I joked saying she was ensuring I don't make her listen to my music anymore, I know it was done out of love and to try and protect me from the cold. It's these little things that endear me to her. Inside the hard, loud, careless exterior demeanor she tries to project, she's actually a very emotional, loving and caring person. Especially towards me and I appreciate that immensely. Happy Birthday my Farahbia. Love you loads. Have a superb day.
Shweta and Abhishek are Amitabh Bachchan's children with wife Jaya Bachchan. Naina is Big B's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan's daughter.
Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda and the couple are parents to children - Navya and Agastya. Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007 and they together have a daughter Aaradhya, 6.