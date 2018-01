Ever Seen Cousins Shweta And Naina Bachchan Partying Together? Thank Farah Khan For This Pic

Highlights "My happy birthday was truly happy," wrote Farah "Photoshop me in," commented Rahul Khanna Farah turned 54 on Tuesday

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan at the party

Have you ever seen cousins Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Naina Bachchan partying together? Well, they did - at Farah Khan's 54th birthday party. She shared an inside picture, featuring Shweta, Naina, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Sikander Kher, Sajid Khana and Farah herself. Shweta and Naina stand beside each other and pose for the wonderful picture. "My happy birthday was truly happy. My games gang!! (Why is Shweta behaving so reluctant), Farah captioned her post. While Shweta's answer is awaited, celebs like Rahul Khanna and Sania Mirza have commented on the picture. "Photoshop me in," commented Rahul. Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda (Shweta's daughter), were also spotted at Farah's party, but the duo are missing from the frame.See the picture which Farah shared.Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Karan Johar, Tabu, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, Anil Kapoor were all part of Farah's 54th birthday party.Abhishek posted an adorable wish for Farah from the sets ofand wrote, "Happy Birthday my Farahbia. Love you loads. Have a superb day." Naina and Kunal Kapoor, who married in a private ceremony in Seychelles in February 2015, were also photographed at Hrithik Roshan's birthday party on Wednesday evening.Shweta and Abhishek are Amitabh Bachchan's children with wife Jaya Bachchan. Naina is Big B's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan's daughter.Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda and the couple are parents to children - Navya and Agastya. Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007 and they together have a daughter Aaradhya, 6.