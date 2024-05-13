Esha Gupta Reveals She Froze Eggs in 2017: 'If I Wasn't An Actor, I Would Have Already Had Three Kids'

Image instagrammed by Esha Gupta. (courtesy: EshaGupta)

Jannat 2 actor Esha Gupta recently revealed that she froze her eggs way back in 2017 in an interview with ETimes. Esha said her aunt, who herself has undergone the process, first suggested the idea of freezing eggs to her. Esha is currently dating Spanish-entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar and they will get married soon. Elaborating on her thoughts behind freezing eggs, Esha told ETimes, "I did my freezing in 2017, before I met Manuel. I was very smart. I was single for almost 3 and half years before I met Manuel (in 2019). I met him by chance, not even in his country or my country. Since then we both knew that we were getting into a relationship and not dating. You're not at that age to date. We were very clear that if it goes well, our end goal is marriage. We want to get married; we want to have kids."

Esha continued, "I've always loved babies a lot. Manuel knows that; he's ready (to be a father), and he's prepared. When we get married, it will be either IVF or surrogacy - depending on when we get married and what my body is going through. For a woman who wants to have a family, that's important."

Esha added, "I did the freezing at that time when in India it was really expensive. But I was certain that when it comes to health - anything. These (the eggs) are my kids. I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I wasn't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now for sure, I've always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three." When asked about her marriage plans, Esha said, "Marriage would happen anytime soon. I'm focusing more on just my health."

Esha shared a loved-up picture with Manuel a couple of months back. In the picture, Esha and Manuel can be seen locking eyes. Esha simply wrote in the caption, "Love today.. love you everyday." Take a look:

Esha Gupta acted in films like Jannat 2, Baby, Raaz 3D, Commando 2, Paltan. She also ventured into OTT space and featured in the series Aashram (season 3).