Watch: 'OG' Govinda's Dance Moves Matched By Esha Deol

Esha Deol and Govinda in a still from the video. (courtesy: iameshadeol)

Who doesn't want to shake a leg with Govinda? The actor is undoubtedly one of the best dancers Bollywood has ever seen. So, when Esha Deol got a chance to dance with Govinda, she made the most of it. They have picked one of the most famous songs in Govinda's rich repertoire – Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. The original number featured Govinda alongside Neelam Kothari and is from the film Khudgarz. In the Reels shared by Esha Deol, the two are seen twinning in white shirts and denim pants as they dance to the iconic number. In the caption, Esha wrote, “With the OG himself Govinda. What a pleasure to dance with you.”

Neelam Kothari, the star of the original song, also gave the video her stamp of approval and said, "Love it," with heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

Esha Deol's Instagram is dedicated to both, her professional and personal milestones. Recently, on the occasion of her parents' wedding anniversary, the actress dropped a special message for the veteran stars. Sharing a picture of her mother, "Dream Girl" Hema Malini and her father, the legendary Dharmendra, Esha Deol said, “Happy wedding anniversary papa and mamma. Stay blessed. Love you.”

Before that, Esha Deol also shared a picture with her husband, Bharat Takhtani, and said, “Rise and shine,” with a Sun emoji.

In another post, Esha Deol shared a throwback picture with her father Dharmendra and proved that she will always be daddy's little girl with the caption: “The lion filled with pride as he lets his cub roar.”

See the image here:

Esha Deol often also shares glimpses of her workout routines on Instagram. A few weeks ago, the Dhoom star shared some post-gym selfies. In the caption, she said, “Because in the summertime when the weather is right… go sweat it out. I personally love summer workouts. Music blasting and pumping. Windows open and fan on. Try it out.”

On the work front, Esha Deol was seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, alongside actor Ajay Devgn.