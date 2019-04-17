Emraan Hashmi To Star In The Hindi Remake Of The Malayalam Horror Film Ezra

Emraan Hashmi shared this image. (Image courtesy: therealemraan)

Highlights "Horror is a genre with immense potential," said Emraan Hashmi The film will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius Emraan's last horror film was the 2016 film Raaz Reboot

After almost three years, Emraan Hashmi has signed horror film Ezra, which is the Hindi remake of a Malayalam horror film. The actor says the movie will push boundaries, and promises "one hell of a spooky ride".

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Hindi remake of the horror film is being produced by Panorama Studios. It will be helmed by Jay Krishnan, who has directed the original Malayalam film as well.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius. The casting for the female lead is underway. "Horror is a genre with immense potential. A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls," Emraan said in a statement.

"With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I'm happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride."

Known for spreading shrills and thrills with Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension and Ek Thi Daayan, Emraan was last seen in 2016 film Raaz Reboot. Lately, he was seen in social message driven films Baadshaho and Why Cheat India.

Producer Abhishek said: "Ezra was a success story in Malayalam and a good story is always universal and hence we were convinced that it has the potential to appeal to the pan-India audience as it has a perfect blend of horror, story and emotion. With this remake, we look forward to work with Emraan for our third collaboration after Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and the untitled Amitji-Emraan film which is under-production."

Krishnan says the film will come with a "fresh approach to the horror genre showcased in Ezra was well received down south and the film was a blockbuster".

"I hope to push the envelope further with the backing of Panorama studios and the presence of an actor like Emraan Hashmi," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.