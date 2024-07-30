Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Rumoured Plastic Surgery: "Everyone Wants To Look Like That Poster Boy"

Emraan Hashmi recently reacted to Rajkummar Rao's rumoured plastic surgery months after he denied the speculation. Emraan Hashmi was asked by ScoopWhoop why actors opt for the plastic surgery and where such insecurities stem from. Emraan then asked the anchors to name the actors who went under the knife. When Rajkummar Rao's name popped up, Emraan covered his face after saying "yeah". He told ScoopWhoop, "It is a reality. I mean, the cosmetic business. Not just in the industry but it's a thing that they marketed pretty well. Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl and there's become this identity of what beauty is, right? And you want to mould yourself to that because that's what gets the love and you feel good about yourself. Coming to cosmetic surgery, I haven't gotten any, if you're thinking."

A couple of months ago, Rajkummar Rao came under public scrutiny and rumours started doing the rounds that he had undergone plastic surgery after a picture of him from a event went viral. Denying the rumours, Rajkummar Rao told PTI, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day."

The actor, however, did mention that he got fillers a few years ago. "But saying that... Because you know, I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all," PTI quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying.

Made In Heaven actor Trinetra Haldar supported Rajkummar Rao for being honest and admitting the fact that he had chin fillers.