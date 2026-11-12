20 Years On, Emraan Hashmi Still 'Blames' Aaditya Datt For His 'Serial Kisser' Image

Emraan Hashmi is still known for his serial kisser image, which became a part of his image during his early days. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, the actor spoke about his image and jokingly held director Aditya Datt responsible for the way parents reacted whenever his films came on television.

Emraan said that “Whenever one of my films used to come on TV, every parent decided that it was time for their children to go to sleep. All this because of Aditya Dutt, I have been facing the consequences for 20 years.”

Gunmaaster G9 marks Emraan Hashmi and Aditya Datt's reunion after working together on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

Emraan Hashmi also praised Aditya Datt, along with the team and asked people to watch Gunmaaster G9 in theatres.

The actor said that when he and Aditya decided to work together again, they had many ideas. They wanted to make a film that people should enjoy watching in theatres. Emraan feels that audiences will enjoy Gunmaaster G9's big-screen experience.

The actor shared that the crew spent nearly 60 days shooting in real locations across Haridwar, Delhi and Rishikesh. They filmed action scenes in busy areas with crowds instead of depending only on studio sets and green screens. He said shooting in these places was not easy, but the local people and authorities offered support.

Other than Emraan Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9, set to release on November 27, also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Avneet Kaur, Snehill Mehra and Inayat Verma.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Promises A Massy Gangster Drama