Emoji Love Is The Language Of Arbaaz Khan And Wife Shura's Instagram Exchange

Arbaaz Khan with Shura Khan. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura might have posted pictures from their Eid festivities a little late on Instagram but the photos are just too cute. The pictures, shared by Shura, appear to be from the Eid party hosted by Sohail Khan earlier this week. In the pictures, both Arbaaz Khan and Shura can be seen dressed in their festive best. The couple simply added heart emoji. No caption needed. In the comments section of the post, Arbaaz Khan dropped a red heart emoji. Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24, last year.

Check out the post here:

Making it official, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan wrote on Instagram last year, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

At his wedding, Arbaaz Khan dedicated the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his and brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg to wife Shura. He captioned the post, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer." Check out the video here:

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.