Emmys 2025: First Big Win For The Netflix Hit <i>Adolescence</i>

The 77th Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the show tonight. Bargatze built his name with Netflix specials like The Tennessee Kid and Nate Bargatze: Hello World. He rose to fame with his stint as the host of Saturday Night Live back in 2023 and then showed up the following year during the show's landmark 50th season.

This year, Apple TV+ hit Severance, is leading the race with massive 27 nods. HBO Max's The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus each landed 23.

The numbers highlight the continuing dominance of streaming platforms. What used to be the competition for television has now become the battleground for the streaming giants.

Here's a look at the winners:

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Winner - Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Winner - Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Winner - Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Winner - Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding reality competition programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (NBC)

Winner - The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Winner - Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Winner - Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Winner - Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Winner - Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Winner - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)