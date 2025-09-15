Emmys 2025: First Big Win For The Netflix Hit <i>Adolescence</i>

The 77th Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the show tonight. Bargatze built his name with Netflix specials like The Tennessee Kid and Nate Bargatze: Hello World. He rose to fame with his stint as the host of Saturday Night Live back in 2023 and then showed up the following year during the show's landmark 50th season.
This year, Apple TV+ hit Severance, is leading the race with massive 27 nods. HBO Max's The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus each landed 23.
The numbers highlight the continuing dominance of streaming platforms. What used to be the competition for television has now become the battleground for the streaming giants.
Here's a look at the winners:
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)
Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)
- Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)
Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Winner - Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)
- Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)
- John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)
Winner - Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Winner - Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Winner - Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding reality competition programme
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (NBC)
Winner - The Traitors (NBC)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)
- Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Winner - Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Winner - Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Winner - Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Winner - Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Outstanding scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Winner - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)