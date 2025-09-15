Emmys 2025: <i>Adolescence</i> Actor Stephen Graham Greets Audience With <i>Namaste</i> After Best Actor Win

The Emmy Awards became particularly special for Stephen Graham as he took home two trophies, including the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's popular drama Adolescence.

"This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me," Graham said in his acceptance speech, adding, "I'm just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me, to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible."

He dedicated the award to his father, who introduced him to films, his children, Grace and Alfie, and his wife, whom he called his rock and soulmate. "You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate, and you know and I know without you, I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart, I love you with everything I have."

The moment that especially delighted his Indian fans came at the end of his speech when he signed off warmly with, "Namaste, everyone. Thanks very much."

With this win, Graham beat strong contenders including Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Brian Tyree Henry (The Dope Thief), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), and Cooper Koch (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).

Adolescence was one of the night's biggest winners, also securing awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actor (Owen Cooper), and Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty).