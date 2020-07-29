Emmys 2020: Watchmen Leads This Year's List Of Nominees

Highlights
- Emmys will be held on September 20, this year
- Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the award ceremony
- Netflix shows received 160 nominations
The list of this year's Emmy nominees was released on Tuesday night. Emmys, which are scheduled to take place on September 20, will be the first major award show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, this year. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be seen hosting the prestigious award ceremony. This year, HBO's Watchmen leads the list with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession got 18 nominations each. In terms of platforms, Netflix led the pack with 160 nominations, followed by HBO, which received 107 nominations, overall.
Here's the full list of this year's nominees :
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
James Cromwell, Succession
Jason Batemen, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, Aberfan
The Crown, Cri de Coeur
Homeland, Prisoners of War
The Morning Show, The Interview
Ozark, Fire Pink
Ozark, Su Casa Es Mi Casa
Succession, Hunting
Succession, This Is Not for Tears
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, Bad Choice Road
Better Call Saul, Bagman
The Crown, Aberfan
Ozark, All In
Ozark, "Boss Fight
Ozark, Fire Pink
Succession, This Is Not for Tears
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, The Great (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"
Modern Family, Finale Part 2
Ramy, Miakhalifa.mov
Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending
Will & Grace, We Love Lucy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic
Special Little Fires Everywhere, Find a Way
Normal People, Episode 5
Unorthodox
Watchmen, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice
Watchmen, Little Fear of Lightning
Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic
Special Mrs. America, Shirley
Normal People, Episode 3
Unbelievable, Episode 1
Unorthodox, Part One
Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty The Simpsons
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer Kevin Hart: Don't F**ck This Up
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked We're Here
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, Daytona
LEGO Masters, Mega City Block
Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really
RuPaul's Drag Race, I'm That Bitch
Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Born at Night, But Not Last Night
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Dr Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Episode 629
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff
Saturday Night Live Host: Eddie Murphy
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Flame Monroe
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Born at Night, But Not Last Night
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Dr Fauci Answer's Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Episode 629
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff
Saturday Night Live, Host: Eddie Murphy
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Flame Monroe
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Earlier, news agency AFP quoted Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer of the event saying, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting."
