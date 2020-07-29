Emmys 2020: Watchmen Leads This Year's List Of Nominees

Emmys 2020: HBO's Watchmen received 26 nominations. (courtesy: watchmen)

Highlights Emmys will be held on September 20, this year

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the award ceremony

Netflix shows received 160 nominations

The list of this year's Emmy nominees was released on Tuesday night. Emmys, which are scheduled to take place on September 20, will be the first major award show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, this year. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be seen hosting the prestigious award ceremony. This year, HBO's Watchmen leads the list with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession got 18 nominations each. In terms of platforms, Netflix led the pack with 160 nominations, followed by HBO, which received 107 nominations, overall.

Here's the full list of this year's nominees :

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

James Cromwell, Succession

Jason Batemen, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, Aberfan

The Crown, Cri de Coeur

Homeland, Prisoners of War

The Morning Show, The Interview

Ozark, Fire Pink

Ozark, Su Casa Es Mi Casa

Succession, Hunting

Succession, This Is Not for Tears

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, Bad Choice Road

Better Call Saul, Bagman

The Crown, Aberfan

Ozark, All In

Ozark, "Boss Fight

Ozark, Fire Pink

Succession, This Is Not for Tears

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, The Great (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"

Modern Family, Finale Part 2

Ramy, Miakhalifa.mov

Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending

Will & Grace, We Love Lucy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable

Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic

Special Little Fires Everywhere, Find a Way

Normal People, Episode 5

Unorthodox

Watchmen, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice

Watchmen, Little Fear of Lightning

Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic

Special Mrs. America, Shirley

Normal People, Episode 3

Unbelievable, Episode 1

Unorthodox, Part One

Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty The Simpsons

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer Kevin Hart: Don't F**ck This Up

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked We're Here

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, Daytona

LEGO Masters, Mega City Block

Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really

RuPaul's Drag Race, I'm That Bitch

Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Born at Night, But Not Last Night

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Dr Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Episode 629

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff

Saturday Night Live Host: Eddie Murphy

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Flame Monroe

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Born at Night, But Not Last Night

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Dr Fauci Answer's Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Episode 629

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff

Saturday Night Live, Host: Eddie Murphy

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Flame Monroe

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Earlier, news agency AFP quoted Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer of the event saying, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting."

(With inputs from AFP)