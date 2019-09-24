Emmys 2019: What Happened After Emilia Clarke Burnt Up The Dance-Floor

Emilia Clarke shared this image. (Image courtesy: emilia_clarke)

Emilia Clarke might not have won the Best Actress trophy at the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards but she did win the hearts of her fans (and ours too) with her latest Instagram entry. The 32-year-old actress, who received a nomination for the Best Actress - Drama category for Game Of Thrones, posted a picture on Monday night. Going by the actress' post, it seems like she danced her heart out (we are guessing at the after party) to the extent that she "could not believe" that she still had feet. In the picture, Emilia can be seen resting on a chair and the expression on her face is just priceless. She captioned the post: "Damn! Did that dance floor take a beating. In literal no stills no less. I cannot believe I still have feet." Emilia signed off the post with the hashtag #mammaofdragonsoverandout."

Emilia's post received over 28 lakh likes within a few hours. Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

Emilia Clarke, who was in the running for the Best Supporting Actress in the previous years of the Emmys, received her first nomination in the Best Actress - Drama category for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. However, Jodie Comer won the award for her performance in Killing Eve.

Emilia Clarke picked a navy blue Valentino gown for the award ceremony. On Monday, she shared a post, in which she revealed that her look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez. She captioned the post: "We be rolling. Jennifer Lopez just as heads up, you have inspired this year's look. I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented."

Jennifer Lopez's response came in the form of an epic video. She shared a video of Emilia Clarke from the Emmys red carpet, in which the GOT star revealed that her look for the evening was inspired by JLo's character Ramona Vega in Hustlers. "JLo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character that I have ever seen. She is my inspiration for this evening, I plan on channelling her all night long," Emilia said in the video. Jennifer Lopez shared the video and wrote: "When the Mother of Dragons meets Ramona. I love you Emilia Clarke."

Emilia Clarke is best-known for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's popular television series Game Of Thrones. She made her film debut in the 2012 film Spike Island. She has also featured in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Terminator Genisys and Me Before You among others.

