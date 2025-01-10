Playback Singer P Jayachandran Dies At 80 After Prolonged Illness

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, affectionately called 'Bhava Gayakan', for his soulful renditions that beautifully expressed emotions such as love, longing, and devotion, passed away on Thursday evening.

He died at a private medical college in Thrissur, Kerela after undergoing treatment for cancer. He passed away at the age of 80.

The singer died at around 7.55 pm on Thursday, as shared by hospital resources.

They also said that he had been unwell for a while, and was taken to the hospital after collapsing at his residence on Thursday.

The singer who recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music.

He had won several awards for best playback singer.

He was honoured with the National Film Award and the Kerala government's J C Daniel Award, for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Additionally, he was a five-times winner at the Kerala State Film Awards, and twice at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

His performance of Shiva Shankara Sharana Sarva Vibho from the film Sree Narayana Guru, earned him the National Award.

After completing his graduation in Zoology from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, he worked at a private firm in Chennai.

During this time, producer Sobhana Parameswaran Nair and director A Vincent noticed his performance at a musical show in Chennai, and offered him an opportunity to sing in a film.

This led to his debut with the song Oru Mullappoo Malayumayi, penned by eminent lyricist P Bhaskaran, for the movie Kunjali Marakkar in 1965.

However, his first released song was Manjalayil Mungithorthi from the film Kalithozhan.

Born on March 3, 1944, in Ernakulam, Jayachandran was the third son of Ravi Varma Kochaniyan Thampuran of Tripunithura Kovilakam and Subhadra Kunjamma of Chendamangalam Paliam House.

His musical journey began in high school, playing the mridangam and singing light classical music.

In the 1958 state school kalotsavam, Jayachandran won first place in the mridangam competition.

It was also during this festival that he met K J Yesudas, who won first place in classical music that year.

He collaborated with numerous renowned composers, including G Devarajan, M S Baburaj, V Dakshinamoorthy, K Raghavan, M K Arjunan, M S Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman, Vidyasagar, and M Jayachandran.

The singer worked closely with composer Ilaiyaraaja, contributing to several hit Tamil songs, including Rasathi unna kanatha nenju from Vaidehi Kathirundal.

Jayachandran, who left his job to pursue a full-time career as a singer, sang a series of iconic Malayalam songs, including Neelagiriyude Sakhikale, Swarnagopura Narthaki Shilpam, Anuraga Ganam Pole, Upasana Upasana, Prayam Thammil Moham Nalki, Neeyoru Puzhayayi, Enthe Innum Vanneela, Ararum Kanathe Aromal Thaimulla, and Pookkal Panineer Pookkal.

His rendition of Onnini Sruthi Thazhthi Paduka Poonkuyile, remains a timeless classic, till date.

Besides music, Jayachandran acted in several movies including Trivandrum Lodge, Nakhakshathangal, and Sreekrishnaparunth.

He is survived by wife, Lalitha, daughter Lakshmi and son Dinanathan, who is also a singer.

His body will be brought to his residence at Poomkunnam, Thrissur on Friday, and will be laid to rest at the Sahitya Academy Hall for the public to pay their last respects.

The funeral will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at his ancestral home in Chendamangalam.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the demise of Jayachandran.

The Governor said, "His endearing voice that charmed audience for six decades will go on to soothe people's hearts."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the journey of the song that transcended time and space has come to a halt. He said Jayachandran was a singer who captured the hearts of people across India throughout an entire era.

He added, "It can be said that there is no Malayali who has not been touched by Jayachandran's songs. Whether through film songs, light music, or devotional songs, every note he sang found its way into the hearts of listeners."

Vijayan said what set Jayachandran's vocal expression apart from his contemporaries, was the uniqueness of his emotions.

The CM concluded, "History will remember him as a singer who made extraordinary contributions in bringing the art of vocal music to the common people. Through his voice, the world recognised the beauty of the Malayalam language. The curtain falls here on a melodic wonder that has captured the hearts of generations."

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, described Jayachandran as one of those rare voices that a music lover feels like listening to again and again.

He said for five decades, Jayachandran's voice has enthralled generations of people.

Satheesan concluded by saying that this unique singing style is something that solely and completely belongs to the late Jayachandran.

