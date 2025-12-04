<i>Emily In Paris</i> Season 5 Trailer: Lily Collins-Led Series Is A Love Letter To Rome While An Unexpected Romance Blooms

Lily Collins is all set to reprise her role as Emily Cooper in the highly anticipated Emily in Paris Season 5. Back in October, the makers unveiled a special trailer for the show, which will be released on Netflix on December 18.

The preview highlighted Lily's romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whom Emily met in season four. Last evening, the makers released a new trailer showcasing how Emily settles into her new life in Rome, and there is love in the air!

About The Trailer

In the new trailer, Emily is seen living it up in Italy and journeying through Venice.

The Season 5 logline reads, "Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

The trailer sets the foundation for Emily missing her Paris circle of friends and feeling a little homesick. An unexpected romance develops between Mindy (Ashley Park) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As for Emily's love life, while the earlier teaser showed her romance with Marcello blooming, her unresolved feelings for chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) continue to linger.

Emily continues to juggle personal and professional challenges, as heartbreak and career setbacks tag along.

In addition to Collins, the new season features Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Arnold, Driver, and Franceschini. Emily in Paris Season 5 also stars Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette).