Elli AvrRam Sets Record Straight On South Vs Bollywood Debate: "Bollywood Don't Care If We Faint"

Elli AvrRam has worked across Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Telugu film industries. For the actress, navigating different industries means more than just switching languages. It involves adapting entirely different on-set environments. And if there is one thing Elli is certain about, it is this: the vibe in the South feels noticeably calmer.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Elli AvrRam opened up about how the day-to-day functioning on film sets differs between Bollywood and the South. While the actress emphasised that she has had “good experiences in both,” she noted that the pace and communication styles often set them apart.

“I have had good experiences in both the South and Bollywood. But I have found it more peaceful on set in the South. In Bollywood, it's more hurried. In the South, they prefer to use walkie-talkies instead of shouting and screaming. My experience in Bollywood has been that even if you are eating, you are told your shot is ready. It's like, we don't care if you've eaten or if you faint, the shot is ready,” Elli AvrRam said.

The actress clarified that it is not about labelling one industry as better than the other, but rather about recognising how differently teams operate.

Elli was quick to mention that her recent project with Netflix completely broke that stereotype. She described the experience as “beautiful,” highlighting how the crew ensured that everyone felt comfortable and well taken care of.

Beyond work culture, Elli AvrRam also touched upon an issue often discussed within the industry – how roles for women are written. According to her, South film industries are currently offering more space for content-driven female characters, whereas Bollywood still tends to lean towards typecasting.

“I definitely feel the South has more opportunities for content-driven films for female actors than Bollywood. In Bollywood, it's still more about being typecast. That's why I am grateful I was cast in Malang, because that was the first time I was portrayed in a different way. A lot of filmmakers were surprised to know that Elli is a serious actor and enjoys roles like these,” the actress added.

Elli AvrRam made her Bollywood debut with Mickey Virus, headlined by Maniesh Paul. She went on to feature in films like Malang and Goodbye.

On the South front, the actress has been part of projects such as Naane Varuvean and Conjuring Kannappan.