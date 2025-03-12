Ekta Kapoor's Indirect Dig At Ram Kapoor Amid Ozempic Claims: "<i>Hum Bade Hi Acche Lagte Hain</i>"

The cold war between the two big-wig Kapoors of the Hindi Television industry escalated to a new height after Ekta Kapoor took an indirect dig at Ram Kapoor's drastic weight loss.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram where she asked her followers how to shed weight. "Should I take pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet?" Ekta asked. However, her remark "Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Let it be, I look good the way I am) caught the Internet's attention - it's an indirect jibe at Ram Kapoor (twisting his serial's title Bade Achhe Lagte Hain) who claimed that he didn't take the Ozempic route to shed weight.

Last month, Ram Kapoor shared a video and dismissed claims that he underwent ozempic treatment to reduce weight.

An excerpt from his post read, "I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours... no shortcuts, no surgery, no Ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right? Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid six-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done Ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for you all."

The tussle between Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor could be traced back when Ekta Kapoor shared a cryptic post after the actor spoke about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain controversy in an interview.

Ram Kapoor claimed he had reservations about an on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar while Ekta Kapoor gave a go ahead during his conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

"Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu...so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say "No" to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)", Ram Kapoor said in his defence.

In response, Ekta Kapoor wrote on her Instagram Story, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'...... but there is dignity in silence."

Ram Kapoor recently made headlines after he lost drastic 55-kg weight.