Ekta Kapoor's Hilarious Message For Jeetendra And Shobha Kapoor On Their 44th Wedding Anniversary

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor with grandson Laksshya (Courtesy ektaravikapoor

Highlights "It's Halloween but you guys chose this day to get married": Ekta Kapoor "Me and Tushaar are like the popcorn and coke that came along," she added Jeetendra married Shobha Kapoor in 1974

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor plugged in a hilarious reference to Halloween on her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's 44th wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable family picture in which Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor can be seen playing with their grandson Laksshya. The 43-year-old producer accompanied the photo with a message for the couple, which read: "Happy anniversary! It's Halloween but you guys chose this day to get married! Well marriage (apparently) is no less than a scary movie! As long as someone goes through it with you I guess it's fine ! Me and Tushaar are like the popcorn and coke that came along! And laqu is the happy twist in the end." Veteran actor Jeetendra married Shobha Kapoor in 1974 and they became parents to daughter Ekta and son Tushaar. They became grandparents to Tusshar's son Laksshya, who was born in 2016 via surrogacy.

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 76th birthday in April this year. Ekta Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for her father, which was attended by Jeetendra's colleagues and friends from the film industry. Prem Chopra, Randhir Kapoor and David Dhawan attended Jeetendra's 76th birthday party held in Mumbai.

Take a look at the photos here:

Ekta Kapoor is a doting bua and she is often seen documenting her love for nephew Laksshya on social media.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor recently launched Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she is also busy with the production of several web-series through AltBalaji, a branch of Balaji Telefilms, which focuses on short films and web-series.