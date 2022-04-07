Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Wish For 'Biggest Blessing' Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor with Jeetendra (Courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Jeetendra, who is fondly called Jumping Jack celebrates his birthday today. On his special day, his daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of sweet memories of the Himmatwala actor with his family. Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Happie bday to d one I owe everything to!!! U r my biggest blessing!! Happie bday papa." The video shows Jeetendra with his grandchildren and him posing with Ekta Kapoor, son Tushar, and wife Shobha Kapoor. Not just Ekta Kapoor, even her friends, and colleagues wished Jeetendra on his 80th birthday.

Shraddha Arya commented, "Happy Birthday, Sir!!!" Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy birthday to Sir. Greatest Health and happiness always." "Happiest birthday to Uncle," wrote Anita Hassanandani. Arjun Bijlani commented, "Happy birthday sir. Aap jiyo hazaaro saal."

Check out Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for Jeetendra:

Last year, Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra were the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Ekta had revealed that she wasn't allowed on the sets of Jeetendra's films. Ekta had also shared that she would get so "jealous" that she could "attack his heroines." "I was very possessive about papa. Main papa ko kisi ke saath shooting karne nahi deti thi," Ekta had said.

Ekta had also added, "They used to not let me go on his set because I could attack his heroines. I was so jealous, ki mere papa ke saath koi kaam nahi karega. Mere father ke saath koi baat kare mujhe bilkul achcha nahi lagta tha (that no one should work with my father. Even if someone else spoke to my father, I did not like it at all)."

On the work front, Jeetendra has been a part of films like Farz, Nagin, Dharam Veer, Himmatwala,Tohfa and more.