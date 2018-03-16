Ek Do Teen First Look: Is Jacqueline Fernandez Madhuri Dixit's True Blue Successor?

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the first look of her version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Ek Do Teen, which is a one-way ticket to the Nineties. Jacqueline Fernandez's outfit resembles Madhuri Dixit's fringed skirt and top but it also incorporates the current fashion trends. Jacqueline's jazzy outfit has been designed by Manish Malhotra. Jacqueline looks as glamorous as Madhuri Dixit (if not more) in Ek Do Teen redux, which is a part of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. Jacqueline instagrammed her picture and captioned it: "#EkDoTeen Chaar Panch... can't stop, won't stop humming this tune!! Get ready!"
On Thursday, Jacqueline told news agency IANS that she cannot wait to show Madhuri Dixit her performance on the Tezaab song. "I can't wait for Madhuri ma'am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," she said.
Ek Do Teen 2.0 is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who was one of the background dancers when Saroj Khan had choreographed Madhuri Dixit. Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan had asked Ganesh to retain the hook steps of the song. "I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone's mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting 'Mohini, Mohini' as Madhuri takes the stage," he had said.
