Eid Al-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Wish Fans

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

On the special occasion of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid, celebs have shared posts on their Instagram handle, wishing their fans. To begin with, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself from the recent trip to Kashmir on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak". In the image, she is posing for the camera and has covered her head with a blue shawl. Eid al-Adha Mubarak is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Muslims.

Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!"

Here have a look:

On Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself in a grey kurta and wrote, "Eid Mubarak".

Richa Chadha wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings".

Eid Mubarak to all ! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings 🥰❣️❤️🥰 — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 10, 2022

Chiranjeevi wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all."

Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/vk2saHKGZO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 10, 2022

On Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, "My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha."

Keerthy Suresh tweeted, "May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid"

May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings 🤗



Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid ❤️#EidAlAdha — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) July 10, 2022

Madhuri Dixit shared a post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable."

Huma Qureshi tweeted, "May allah grant everyone... Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak"

May allah grant everyone…

Sabr 🦋Shukr🦋Sukoon🦋



Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2022

Hina Khan dropped a series of stunning pictures in a traditional outfit and captioned the post as "Eid Mubarak Everyone".

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all"

Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all 🌙 pic.twitter.com/JzdETIsAId — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 10, 2022

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak".

Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 10, 2022

Eid al-Adha Mukbarak to the readers.