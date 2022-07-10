Eid Al-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Wish Fans

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture of herself

Eid Al-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Wish Fans

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

On the special occasion of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid, celebs have shared posts on their Instagram handle, wishing their fans. To begin with, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself from the recent trip to Kashmir on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak". In the image, she is posing for the camera and has covered her head with a blue shawl. Eid al-Adha Mubarak is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Muslims. 

Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!" 

Here have a look: 

On Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself in a grey kurta and wrote, "Eid Mubarak". 

 Richa Chadha wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings". 

Chiranjeevi wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all."

On Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, "My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha."   

Keerthy Suresh tweeted, "May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings  Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid"

Madhuri Dixit shared a post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable."

Huma Qureshi tweeted, "May allah grant everyone... Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak"

Hina Khan dropped a series of stunning pictures in a traditional outfit and captioned the post as "Eid Mubarak Everyone". 

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all"

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak". 

Eid al-Adha Mukbarak to the readers. 

