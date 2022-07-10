Eid Al-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Wish Fans

On the special occasion of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid, celebs have shared posts on their Instagram handle, wishing their fans. To begin with, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself from the recent trip to Kashmir on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak". In the image, she is posing for the camera and has covered her head with a blue shawl. Eid al-Adha Mubarak is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Muslims.
Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!"
Here have a look:
On Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself in a grey kurta and wrote, "Eid Mubarak".
Richa Chadha wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings".
Eid Mubarak to all ! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings 🥰❣️❤️🥰— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 10, 2022
Chiranjeevi wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all."
Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/vk2saHKGZO— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 10, 2022
On Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, "My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha."
आप सभी को #EidAlAdha की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2022
Keerthy Suresh tweeted, "May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid"
May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings 🤗— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) July 10, 2022
Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid ❤️#EidAlAdha
Madhuri Dixit shared a post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable."
#EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/bfPqDH8p97— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 10, 2022
Huma Qureshi tweeted, "May allah grant everyone... Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak"
May allah grant everyone…— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2022
Sabr 🦋Shukr🦋Sukoon🦋
Eid Mubarak
Hina Khan dropped a series of stunning pictures in a traditional outfit and captioned the post as "Eid Mubarak Everyone".
Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all"
Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all 🌙 pic.twitter.com/JzdETIsAId— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 10, 2022
Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak".
Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 10, 2022
Eid al-Adha Mukbarak to the readers.