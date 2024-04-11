Eid 2024: Festive Greetings From Shabana Azmi And Family, Soha Ali Khan And Other Celebs

Eid 2024: How stars are celebrating. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Eid Mubarak, everyone. Bollywood and TV stars have shared festive greetings on social media. While some have shared pictures from their fam-jam (Shabana Azmi and Aly Goni), others have documented their love for Eid delicacies. We know Priyanka Chopra is "missing sheer khurma and biryani back home." Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya decided to match their outfits for the occasion. Soha Ali Khan shared super cute pictures of herself with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning and winning in the photos. "Eid mubarak," Soha Ali Khan captioned the post.

Shabana Azmi shared a fam-jam photo with husband Javed Akhtar. The photo also features Zoya Akhtar, Shibandi Dandekar. Check it out:

Heeramandi star Sanjeeda Shaikh shared photos with daughter Ayra from their Eid festivities and she simply captioned it, "Eid mubarakkkk" along with a heart emoji.

Hina Khan sent festive greetings from a shoot. "Aap sabko Eid Bohot Bohot Mubarak. PS - sorry about my voice . Send me a lot of dua plz," she wrote.

TV star Aly Goni shared photos from his festivities with his family. He was also joined by rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. "Eid Mubarak," Aly Goni simply captioned the post.

Huma Qureshi shared pictures of her festive OOTD on her Instagram profile. She picked a bright yellow ensemble. "Eid Mubarak #eid #chand #festive #love," Huma captioned the post.

Kiran Rao posted a video of her fam-jam with ex-husband Aamir Khan, his sister Nikhat, his mother Zeenat Hussain, and son Azad. "Eid Mubarak to all. May this year bring us peace and love," Kiran Rao wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Sewaiyan on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "This bowl is mine. Eid Mubarak friends."

Priyanka Chopra shared festive greetings all the way from Los Angeles. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "Missing sheer khurma and biryani back home. Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating."

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge also shared photos from their festivities and they wrote, "Eid Mubarak from us to you all."

Here's wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.