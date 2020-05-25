Eid 2020: Inside Zareen Khan's Festive Preparations. See Pics

Zareena Khan shared this image. (courtesy zareenkhan)

Zareen Khan gave us a glimpse of what went into making her Eid celebrations special this year. The actress posted pictures from the eve of Eid-ul-fitr. Zareen shared multiple pictures of herself applying mehndi on her hand. She also posted a collage and captioned it "expectation vs reality." TBH, the Veer actress did a pretty good job with the mehndi. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram post, Zareen wrote: "Expectation vs Reality! #CloseEnoughThough #EidPreps and #AboutLastNight." In a separate post, Zareen shared a video and she wrote: "Eid preps. About last night."

Earlier this month, the Housefull 2 actress gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. She shared videos and pictures and she wrote: "Some glimpses of my Birthday celebrations. The cake is a no bake cake made of biscuits, chocolate and some walnuts, by my darling little sister and I must say it's the yummiest cake I've eaten till date. Thank you Sana (my Laddu). #HappyBirthdayToMe #QuarantineBirthday2020."

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010 and she went on to star in movies like Housefull 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and the horror film 1921. She was also a part of a song in Salman Khan's 2011 film Ready. Zareen has also featured in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka. Zareen will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.