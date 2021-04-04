Inside Shilpa Shetty's Easter Sunday: Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

A still from Shilpa Shetty's Easter celebrations (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who takes her Sunday binge sessions very, very seriously, had a culinary feast on Sunday. The 45-year-old actress celebrated Easter Sunday with her family and indeed had a blast. Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, Shilpa Shetty decided to stay at home and order in from Bastian, Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of the scrumptious Easter spread in an Instagram video, Shilpa wrote: "Happy Easter from all of us. Thank you for spoiling us Bastian and thank god for home deliveries. Stay safe Instafam and Sunday binge." Shilpa reiterated the importance of staying at home, especially in current times, and said: "Stay at home. You really need to take all the precautions as numbers are rising. But who says you can't enjoy Easter?"

In the video, Shilpa, her son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty can be seen enjoying Easter treats. If you are wondering why Raj Kundra is missing in the video, that's because he is the one behind the camera. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are also parents to daughter Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty acquired 50 percent stake in Bastian Hospitality in 2019 as one of her many business ventures. Shilpa Shetty also has her own fitness app dedicated to yoga and has invested in a new skin and hair care brand called Mamaearth. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.