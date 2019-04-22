Earth Day: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha And Other Stars Urge Fans To Protect The Planet

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2019 19:34 IST
Sonakshi Sinha shared this image on Earth Day. (Image courtesy: sonakshisinha )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Let coexistence be our motto," tweeted Anushka Sharma
  2. "Let's pledge to do our bit," wrote Sidharth Malhotra
  3. Kalki, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs also shared posts

The Internet is bombarded with posts pertaining to Earth Day and Bollywood stars too shared posts on social media, wherein they encouraged their fans to protect the environment. While Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma spread awareness for the need of conservation through their tweets, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures of themselves to mark the importance of the day. "Conserve, reuse, recycle and reduce. Happy Earth Day," tweeted Sonam Kapoor. Anushka, on the other hand, shared an extensive note on her Twitter handle. She wrote: "This Earth Day , it is important for us all to remember that the Earth belongs as much to all the other species as much as it does to us human beings. Let coexistence be our motto. Let them thrive. Let them live. Let our mother Earth flourish."

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Alia Bhatt, an animal lover, who runs an animal welfare campaign called 'Coexist,' spoke about animal conservation in her post.

Sonakshi shared a picture of herself from a boat surrounded by water and captioned it: "Happy Earth Day. Taking care of our little blue planet should be on our minds not just today, but everyday... After all it's the only one we have."

Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself dressed in a diving suit and in his post, he encouraged fans to preserve the natural resources. "It's scary that all this natural beauty might not even exist for our future generations if we don't learn how to respect it and preserve it. Let's pledge to do our bit, doesn't matter how big or small on this Earth Day," he wrote.

Here are some more posts shared by Bollywood celebrities:

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. How did you celebrate it? Tell us using the comments section below.



Earth DayEarth Day 2019April 22 Earth Day

