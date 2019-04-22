Earth Day: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha And Other Stars Urge Fans To Protect The Planet

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image on Earth Day. (Image courtesy: sonakshisinha )

The Internet is bombarded with posts pertaining to Earth Day and Bollywood stars too shared posts on social media, wherein they encouraged their fans to protect the environment. While Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma spread awareness for the need of conservation through their tweets, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures of themselves to mark the importance of the day. "Conserve, reuse, recycle and reduce. Happy Earth Day," tweeted Sonam Kapoor. Anushka, on the other hand, shared an extensive note on her Twitter handle. She wrote: "This Earth Day , it is important for us all to remember that the Earth belongs as much to all the other species as much as it does to us human beings. Let coexistence be our motto. Let them thrive. Let them live. Let our mother Earth flourish."

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Conserve, reuse, recycle and reduce. Happy Earth Day! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 22, 2019

This #EarthDay , it is important for us all to remember that the Earth belongs as much to all the other species as much as it does to us human beings. Let coexistence be our motto. Let them thrive. Let them live. Let our Mother Earth flourish. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 22, 2019

Alia Bhatt, an animal lover, who runs an animal welfare campaign called 'Coexist,' spoke about animal conservation in her post.

There are only 20,000 lions left & unless we act now future generations will know about these majestic beasts only through films and books. To coexist is the first step https://t.co/0I3YFbteg6#EarthDay2019#LetsCoexistpic.twitter.com/EaZ2FbjOd0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 22, 2019

Sonakshi shared a picture of herself from a boat surrounded by water and captioned it: "Happy Earth Day. Taking care of our little blue planet should be on our minds not just today, but everyday... After all it's the only one we have."

Happy #Earthday! Taking care of our little blue planet should be on our minds not just today, but everyday... after all its the only one we have! pic.twitter.com/iFZi318Df4 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 22, 2019

Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself dressed in a diving suit and in his post, he encouraged fans to preserve the natural resources. "It's scary that all this natural beauty might not even exist for our future generations if we don't learn how to respect it and preserve it. Let's pledge to do our bit, doesn't matter how big or small on this Earth Day," he wrote.

Suited Up! Post my dive in the lap of Mother Earth!

It's scary that all this natural beauty might not even exist for our future generations if we don't learn how to respect it & preserve it. Let's pledge to do our bit, doesn't matter how big or small on this #EarthDaypic.twitter.com/bSN4dUSei0 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 22, 2019

Here are some more posts shared by Bollywood celebrities:

There is no other planet like Mother Earth. Protect it. Love it. Do your bit. #EarthDay — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 22, 2019

#HappyEarthDay What's outside your window? Can we do better? There are a million ways to contribute to a better earth. Here's one. https://t.co/R6ij7zF2CEpic.twitter.com/Wl59RxWOiK — Kalki (@kalkikanmani) April 22, 2019

Happy #EarthDay! Just as our Birthday celebrates the blessing of life, let this Earth Day be a reminder, that the ONLY way we will survive

is when we allow our Planet to THRIVE! Protect wildlife, forests, reduce consumption and say NO to single use plastics. @healinghimalayapic.twitter.com/88gZCIN5Pn — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 22, 2019

As we celebrate International Mother Earth Day today, did you know... We don't inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children #EarthDaypic.twitter.com/bTyAT2Gj0f — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 22, 2019

This #EarthDay and everyday, we must remember that we have a responsibility towards our planet & the future generations. Climate change is real so let's act now! — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 22, 2019

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. How did you celebrate it? Tell us using the comments section below.

