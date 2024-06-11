Richa Chadha Promoted Heeramandi In The 7th Month Of Pregnancy. See Post

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the Netflix show directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa played the role of Lajjo, a courtesan. On Monday, the actress shared a throwback post from team Heeramandi's meet-and-greet session with the media, following the success of the series. In the string of snaps shared on Instagram, Richa looks resplendent in a red and golden Anarkali suit. Her pregnancy glow steals the spotlight. We can also spot Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Richa's co-stars Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the slides. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha are MIA in the frames.

In her elaboration caption, Richa Chadha wrote, “Exactly a month ago, we had a meet and greet with the media, to celebrate the success of #heeramandionnetflix ! Was fun to meet all the co-stars but the chief guest was of course, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was indeed a sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore! There's a special story about this day, for which I am grateful to my team and I will make a reel about it tomorrow Still can't believe I was out promoting in full bloom when in the 7th month haha !” 

Reacting to Richa Chadha's post, actress Sunita Rajwar wrote, “Always my favourite.” Actress Ishitta Arun called Richa a “Sundari”.

Last month, Richa Chadha talked about all the love she has been receiving for her role in Heeramandi. In a chat with ETimes, she said, "I took a calculated risk in doing this show with the smallest screen time, and the amount of love I am getting is disproportionate to the screen time. So, I am very happy. The whole experience has been beautiful. I wanted to do something that would break the stereotype of the earlier parts that I have done, and in some way, I think I have managed to do that."

Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, and Fardeen Khan were also seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

