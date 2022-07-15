Emmys 2022: Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Host The Awards This Year

A throwback of Dwayne Johnson. (courtesy: therock)

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has finally revealed the reason why he turned down an offer to host this year's Emmy Awards ceremony. According to Page Six, Johnson was approached by the primetime TV award show's bosses to host the 74th annual event, set to take place on September 12, but ultimately declined, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing. That's all. That's really what it comes down to," the actor told the outlet.

Rumors about Dwayne being offered the gig began to swirl last month after Deadline reported comedian Chris Rock was also approached about hosting the show with Johnson.

However, he also reportedly passed up the offer this week, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that Rock is preoccupied with his 'Ego Death World Tour' and upcoming Netflix comedy special.

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, with Succession scoring the top nods. The HBO show earned 25 nominations across all categories, with The White Lotus and Ted Lasso tying for second place with 20 nods each. The award show is yet to announce a host, as per Page Six.

