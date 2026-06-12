Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Spent 24 Hours Fearing A Cancer Diagnosis

Dwayne Johnson has shared a frightening health scare that left him worried and in pain while he was on a promotional tour. The actor said that he discovered a lump on one of his testicles while promoting the new Jumanji movie. At the time, Johnson chose to keep it private, even from his wife, Lauren Hashian, because he did not “want to worry her” before learning what was actually wrong.

Because of his work commitments, Johnson wasn't able to find out what was causing the problem. While waiting for answers, he attended events and met fans. Fortunately, medical tests later showed that the condition was not cancer and doctors claimed it was epididymitis, a condition that causes inflammation in a tube behind the testicle.

Speaking with Esquire, Dwayne Johnson said, “I didn't even tell Lauren. I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about. By the way, I'm fine. But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful.”

A few days later, Johnson contacted his doctor and went for a checkup. After examining the lump, the doctor said it was epididymitis. At the same time, the doctor said more tests were needed to be sure it was not cancer. The doctor then asked Johnson about his plans for the day. When the actor explained that he‘ll be busy promoting Jumanji all day, the doctor advised him to continue with work but asked him to get an ultrasound the next day to know exactly what was causing the lump.

“So I had to live with that for those twenty four hours, not knowing, and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches. But, I'm okay.”

Last June, Dwayne Johnson had spoken about dealing with digestive problems that had been affecting him for many years. He explained, while on The Mark Hyman Show, that at the start of 2024, he was preparing for an extremely busy period that kept him working almost continuously for nine months.

As he looked ahead to that demanding schedule, he became concerned about how he'll be able to manage because his stomach and digestive issues were making it difficult for his body to process food properly.

Dwayne Johnson will return for Jumanji: Open World, alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas. The sequel is set to arrive in theatres on December 25, 2026.