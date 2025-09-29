Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Ravan Dahan At Delhi's Famed Red Fort Ramlila

Delhi's iconic Ramlila at the Red Fort will have a special guest this year.

What's Happening

Bobby Deol has been invited by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee to take part in the Dussehra celebrations. He will perform the symbolic burning of Ravan's effigy on October 2.

Bobby accepted the invitation and will be joining the festivities at the historic Red Fort grounds.

In a video message shared with the organisers, Bobby expressed his excitement about being part of the cultural event. "Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par," he said.

Arjun Kumar, president of the committee, added, "Bobby Deol's participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable."

Background

The Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort is one of the most renowned Ramlilas in the country, known for blending mythology with modern elements and attracting lakhs of people every year.

Last year, the Singham Again team - director Rohit Shetty, along with actors Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, travelled all the way to Delhi to celebrate Dusshera. They posed with a gada (mace) and bows and arrows in their hands.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who made a strong comeback in recent years, saw his career revived after his role in Race 3 and the success of the web series Ashram. His powerful performance in the 2023 blockbuster Animal further cemented his popularity. Most recently, he has been seen in Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.