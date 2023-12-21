ICYDK: Shah Rukh Khan's Lucky Number Is The Reason Dunki FDFS Was Set For 5.55 AM

SRK in Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki has finally been released in theatres and needless to say, fans are thrilled. The first show of the film on release day [December 21] was held at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy at 5.55 am. The time chosen for the screening is special not just for fans but also for Shah Rukh Khan himself. Sharing the significance of the 5.55 am show – a first in the history of the theatre –a Shah Rukh Khan fan told NDTV, “We have been doing this since Pathaan because before that Gaiety only had 12 pm shows. With Pathaan, we started this tradition where we wanted to always push ourselves a little bit more. So, we started with a 9 pm show for Pathaan, then we did a 6 am show for Jawan.” Explaining that as fans they wanted to push the envelope further while not “stretching it too much,” she said, “We want to do something different. We want to go that extra mile. So, we came up with the idea that instead of a 6 am show, let us just take it five minutes back and make it a 5.55 am show.”

However, she revealed that the time “5.55 am” is also important for another reason. The fan shared, “It is not just because we wanted to do something different…but also because it is Shah Rukh Khan's lucky number. His car's number is also 555. So, we thought why not integrate that into our show! That is how we came up with the 5.55 am show.”

Thanking the team at Gaiety Galaxy for their cooperation, the fan added, “They [Gaiety Galaxy] have been gracious enough to let us have the 5.55 am show and they know that if it is an SRK movie or SRK Universe organising a show, it is bound to go houseful. They did not have any second thoughts. They have seen during Pathaan and Jawan, so they know Dunki is going to do the same or even more."

Now, social media is also flooded with visuals of fans celebrating SRK's third release this year. Dancing to the dhol, organising a Dunki Mela, bursting fireworks and celebrating in front of a gigantic cutout of SRK's poster are just some of the ways in which SRK fans are celebrating. Read all about it here.

Watch the trailer of Dunki here:

Dunki, headlined by SRK, features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for iconic films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and 3 Idiots, among others.