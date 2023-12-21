BRB, Still Laughing At Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Planning To Watch Dunki With '5 Girlfriends'

Still of Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki trailer. (courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment )

Shah Rukh Khan'sDunki has finally released and fans across the world are thronging theatres. The third SRK film of the year is a marked departure from his first two releases of 2023. While Pathaan and Jawan were out-and-out action thrillers, Dunki appears to be a strong comedy-drama with topics like friendship and immigration at the story's core, making it the perfect film to watch with family and friends. One SRK fan, however, had a unique idea. In a tweet tagging the superstar, the user on X [previously Twitter] confessed that he had booked tickets to watch the movie with his five girlfriends. He wrote, “SRK sir, going to watch Dunki FDFS with my 5 girlfriends. I hope they will have more laughter than tears.” Responding to the post, SRK said, “Ha ha what a life!!! #DunkiTomorrow.”

Check out the tweet here:

Ahead of the film's release, director Siddharth Anand, who has helmed SRK's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, gave a shout-out to Dunki. He wrote on Wednesday, “Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. Shah Rukh Khan and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate and dance in a movie theatre tomorrow! This is cinema.”

SRK replied to the filmmaker's tweet and said: “Yay my Fighter director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film....not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love you #Dunki.”

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkummar Hirani. Upon the filmmaker completing 20 years in the industry, SRK wished him and said, “Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completion. We have all loved your movies and grew up watching them, whether it's Munna Bhai, PK, 3 Idiots, and the list goes on and on," SRK said. Read all about it here.

Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in important roles.