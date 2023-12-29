Dunki Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 161 Crore

Taapsee, SRK and Vicky in a still from Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki continues to maintain its steady run at the box office. On Day 8, the film, which revolves around a group of friends who wish to go to London, minted Rs 9 crore (all languages) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial now stands at Rs 161.01 crore. Dunki was released on December 21. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. At the global box office, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumari Hirani has breached the Rs 300-crore mark. This super hit news was announced by the official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing a poster of SRK's character Hardy, the production house informed that Dunki has collected Rs 305 crore worldwide. The caption read, “The Box Office is buzzing with your love for Dunki ...!” Dunki has been jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. In conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress, who essayed the role of Manu Randhawa, said, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it on my list. I was like, this is too good to be true, let's just not even keep it on my list because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it”

Taapsee Pannu added that she worked for Dunki for two years, so she was lucky to hear all the stories that SRK narrated about his experience. She said, “Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki ), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other. It was learning not just in front of the camera, it was learning beyond the camera. Because of the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera.”

Dunki clashed with Prabhas' Salaar, which was released on December 22, at the box office.