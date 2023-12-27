Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Stable At Rs 140 Crore

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. The film has achieved a remarkable feat in less than a week by crossing the ₹ 100-crore mark. On the sixth day, the Rajkumari Hirani film minted ₹ 10.25 crore (for all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Dunki stands at ₹ 140.20 crore. Bollywood enthusiasts are not only praising Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Hardy, but also showering love on the outstanding performances delivered by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Dunki, at the global box office, has collected ₹ 256.40 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment, who is one of the producers of the film, has shared a poster of Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram with the text, “It just keeps getting happier.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumari Hirani sat down and discussed some of the scenes from the film. Talking about the sequence where Vicky Kaushal's character is drunk, Taapsee said that Vicky has a drunken scene in every film. She recalled their collaboration in Manmarziyaan, mentioning that Vicky had alcohol for shooting that scene. Taapsee shared, "Har picture ke andar usko ek daaru wala scene mil jata hai. Manmarziyaan mein bhi uska ek drinking scene tha, woh usne itna achha kiya, wo actually me pata chala woh usne pi ke shoot kiya tha [During the shoot of Manmarziyaan, Vicky aced a drinking scene. I later found out that he actually drank for the scene.]"

Shah Rukh Khan added a touch of humour to the conversation, saying, "Main aise hi impress ho raha tha ke achhi acting kar raha hai [I was impressed thinking that he is a good actor.]" He went on to praise Vicky's performance in Dunki, expressing that Vicky did a fantastic job with the scene. SRK said, "Isne ye scene bahut khoobsurat kiya [He performed this scene beautifully], fantastically performed."

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is facing tough competition from Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, which was released a day later - December 22. FYI: Salaar has amassed ₹ 278.90 crore in just five days.