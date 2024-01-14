Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 223 Crores And Counting

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: HetTanna56)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has continued its strong run at the box office for over three weeks. On day 24, the movie, which revolves around a group of friends embarking on an illegal journey to travel abroad for a better future, earned ₹85 lakhs (for all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The debut collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani has, so far, collected ₹223.27 crore domestically. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in crucial roles. Dunki is also striking the right chords with international film enthusiasts. According to a post shared by the official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has minted ₹456.70 crore globally. In their caption, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Dunki continues to win love beyond borders! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

Ahead of Dunki's release, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed the inspiration behind the film. In a video shared on Red Chillies Entertainment's YouTube channel, Shah Rukh Khan showcased a picture of a house in Jalandhar with a cement-made aeroplane perched on top. This unique sight left Rajkumar Hirani astonished, sparking the idea for Dunki.

Explaining the origin, Rajkumar Hirani shared (translated), "In Jalandhar, there's a custom that people make such aeroplanes on the top of the house if one family member goes abroad. Mostly these structures contain water tanks but in some houses bedrooms can also be found under such structures." Shah Rukh Khan also presented images of a gurdwara, commonly known as the visa gurdwara. Describing its significance, Rajkumar Hirani stated, "People come to offer their passports here. It's called visa gurdwara. Toy aeroplanes are sold outside such gurdwaras." Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu's character Manu Randhawa in the film draws inspiration from the real-life persona of a visa engineer.

Dunki was released on December 21 last year. The film is jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.