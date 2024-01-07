Dunki Box Office Collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 212 Crore And Counting

SRK-Taapsee in a still from the video. (courtesy: Its_CineHub)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is enjoying a steady run at the box office. The film, which marks the first-ever collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani as well as King Khan and Taapsee Pannu, has struck the right chords with Bollywood enthusiasts. On day 17, the film, based on the illegal and deeply dangerous ways that people take to fulfil their dream of migrating to another country, has collected ₹3.50 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. In total, Dunki has amassed ₹212.22 crore, the report added. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan playing Hardayal Singh Dhillon, aka Hardy, and Taapsee Pannu portraying Manu Randhawa, audiences are also appreciating Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sukhi and Boman Irani's role as Geetu Gulati.

On Saturday, the makers of Dunki released the official video of the song Chal Ve Watna. Shah Rukh Khan shared a short clip of the song on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, “Apni mitti, apna desh kaisa bhi ho, apne liye ghar jaisa hota hai. Jab bhi koi isey chhodkar jaata hoga. Uska dil isi tarah ka koi geet gaata hoga. [Regardless of the nature of one's homeland, it holds a special place in the heart. Whenever someone leaves it behind, their soul must sing a song akin to this.] Chal ve watna... phir milange. Baithke lambi... baat karange.”

“Pritam, Varun Grover, aur Javed Ali, so grateful for the gift of this melodious masterpiece jo ab aap sabka ho chuka hai. #DunkiDrop8 - #ChalVeWatna - Video Out Now! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

For his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki a solid 3.5 stars and said, “The first half of Dunki - the film kicks off with an old woman giving a London hospital the slip and landing up in an immigration advocate's office with a plea for help - is consistently lively and frequently funny. The second segment of the 16o-minute film anchors itself in a more solemn tone. A dangerous voyage without maps across a river, a desert, a snow-covered mountain and a wilderness that extends all the way to the horizon brings death and disaster in its wake. All this transpires after the hero and his mates have tried every trick in the book to hoodwink their way through the IELTS system.”

Dunki is collectively backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.