Dunki Actor Vikram Kochhar Was Once Served Cake By Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam At Mannat

Image shared on X. (courtesy: Onefilmy)

Actor Vikram Kochhar, who was recently seen playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend Balinder Buggu Lakhanpal in Dunki, opened up about meeting the Pathaan star's son AbRam during his visit to Mannat. In an interview with Home Bollywud, Vikram Kochhar recalled being hosted by the superstar at his Mumbai mansion where he was served cake by the little AbRam. He said, "Shah Rukh sir welcomed us very warmly, fed us amazing snacks. We met his son, AbRam, who was baking a cake that day. He served us the cake he'd made. He's a very cute and sensible kid. In fact, calling him a kid feels odd.”

On being asked how Mannat looks from the inside, Vikram said, “It was better than I'd ever imagined. It's a very comfortable space, and a lot of it has to do with the way Shah Rukh sir hosts his guests. It feels like a lived-in place. Sir loves robots, he's fascinated by technology, that's why his films have a lot of VFX… Robots were lying around in his house, and he started telling us about them. Everything had a purpose, everybody was taken care of. It was all very nice, the exhausts and ACs were all proper and nice.”

Meanwhile, Dunki's first week box office collection is out. The film, which revolves around Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy and his group of friends, has struck the right chord with fans. On day 7, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumari Hirani minted ₹9.75 crore (across languages) at the Indian box office, according to a Sacnilk report. In its first week, Dunki has amassed a total of ₹151.26 crore. Globally, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has collected ₹283.13 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news on Instagram. Dunki was jointly backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Dunki was released on December 21. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki clashed with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.