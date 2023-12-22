Dulquer Salmaan's Wedding Anniversary Post For Wife Amal Sufiya: 'Thank For Being My Calm And My Centre'

Dulquer Salmaan shared this image. (courtesy: DulquerSalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable post for wife Amal Sufiya on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversy. He shared images with Amal Sufiya and they are absolutely gorgeous. Dulquer Salmaan called Amal Sufiya as his "rock" and "anchor" in the post. Dulquer wrote an extensive note about their conjugal journey. He wrote, "12 years and counting Am! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually the years have been flying by as we navigate life." He added, "Annually it's around this time that I weigh out the year. All the ups, downs, wins and losses. And every year I realise that you've been my rock through everything. No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me." He concluded his post with these words, "Happy Anniversary Baby. Thank for being my calm and my centre. My rock and my anchor. Here's to dozens more !!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the post and wrote, "Happy Anniversary." Take a look at the post here:

Dulquer Salmaan often treats his Instafam to adorable pictures with wife Amal Sufiya. On Amal's birthday this year, Dulquer Salmaan shared images from their vacation diaries. He wrote, "Ammmmm !!" "Mammaaaaa !!!" The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us. We've now celebrated you a dozen times. I see you growing each day but never changing who you are. You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what brings so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am! I love you longtime !" Take a look:

Dulquer Salmaan made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's Guns & Gulaabs this year. He was last seen in King of Kotha. He also featured in a video titled "Heeriye"