Dulquer Salmaan Shares Adorable Birthday Post On Wife Amal Sufiya's Birthday: 'I'm Getting Older But You Look The Same'

Dulquer Salmaan shared this picture. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan has shared an adorable post on his wife Amal Sufiya's birthday. The actor shared several pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote a long note thanking her for "holding fort" when the actor was away filming for the projects. He wrote, "Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we've celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I'm getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I'm constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me. I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time!"

Here have a look:



Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya got married in 2011 after dating for years. The couple welcomed their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his recently released movie Sita Ramam, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. It was a periodic romantic drama set in 1964. It was about a man, Lieutenant Ram, an orphan army officer serving at the Kashmir border, who receives anonymous love letters from a woman named Sita Mahalakshmi. In the movie, he is on a mission to find Sita.

Next, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the Hindi romantic psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Helmed by R Balki, it also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 23.