Dulquer Salmaan Announces <i>Lokah Chapter 2</i> With Tovino Thomas. Details Inside

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, best known for his roles in projects such as Minnal Murali, 2018, and Ennu Ninte Moideen, is set to headline Lokah Chapter 2.

A sequel to the recent release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who also helmed the first installment.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released in theatres on August 28. Dulquer Salmaan has produced it under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the news with a post on his X handle on Saturday.

"Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2. Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films. https//youtu.be/bt_DuCh78Xk. #Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs @DQsWayfarerFilm @ttovino @dominicarun @NimishRavi," read the caption.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marked the debut of Malayalam cinema's first female superhero, with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements.

The film also emerged as South India's highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within its first week.

Actors Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha rounded off the cast of the film.

