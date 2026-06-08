Dua Lipa Serves Post-Wedding Glam In Stunning White Lace Dress In Palermo

Dua Lipa may have already said "I do", but her bridal fashion moment is far from over. A day after celebrating her wedding with Callum Turner in Sicily, the Levitating singer stepped out in another white look that perfectly matched the wedding-weekend mood.

For a relaxed post-wedding gathering in Palermo on Sunday, Lipa chose a long-sleeve white lace dress featuring intricate embroidery. The outfit appeared to be layered over a white swimsuit-style piece, giving the look a modern and effortless feel.

The Grammy-winning star completed the ensemble with stacked gold necklaces and wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail as she mingled with guests.

Photos shared by Page Six from the event showed Lipa moving between tables and chatting with friends and family while enjoying the final moments of the celebrations.

Turner later joined her, opting for a far more casual look. The actor wore a white-and-navy long-sleeve shirt paired with sunglasses and a bucket hat as he spent time with guests.

The appearance marked another chapter in what has been a busy wedding weekend for the couple.

The festivities reportedly began on Friday with a welcome party in Sicily. For that event, Lipa wore a white leather dress from Bottega Veneta along with a matching clutch, while Turner chose a tan suit.

The wedding celebration followed the next day at Villa Valguarnera in Palermo. Vanity Fair reported that the singer carried a bouquet featuring peonies, hyacinths and lilies-of-the-valley as she walked down the aisle.

According to Vanity Fair, guests later enjoyed an outdoor reception after the ceremony. Reports also claimed that Elton John performed his classic track Your Song during the celebrations.

The Sun reported that a large fireworks display followed, with one guest describing it as “bigger than New Year's”.

The Italian festivities came after Lipa and Turner had already reportedly married in a more private ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31.