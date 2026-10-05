<i>Drishyam 3</i>: All The Box Office Records Broken By Ajay Devgn Film So Far

Ajay Devgn's festive release Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has witnessed a strong opening at the box office. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has emerged as the second-highest weekend opener of 2026, behind Dhurandhar 2.

In just three days, the film has collected Rs 176.50 crore nett in India, surpassing the weekend collections of Border 2, Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur: The Movie.

Here's a look at the major box office records broken by Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 Becomes Ajay Devgn's Biggest Opener

Drishyam 3 has given Ajay Devgn the biggest opening of his career at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 66.75 crore nett on its first day, surpassing Singham Again, which previously held the record with an opening of around Rs 43.5 crore net in India.

Other major openers in Ajay Devgn's filmography include Singham Returns, which opened at Rs 32.1 crore, Golmaal Again at Rs 30.15 crore and Raid 2 at Rs 19.25 crore.

Second-Biggest Bollywood Opener Of 2026

The film also registered the second-biggest Bollywood opening of 2026. Drishyam 3 earned Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on Day 1, including Rs 66.75 crore nett in India.

The record is currently held by Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 226.6 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 145.55 crore nett in India.

Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India In Two Days

Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within just two days of its release.

After collecting Rs 66.75 crore nett on Friday, the film added another Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. Its two-day India nett collection stood at Rs 115.50 crore.

Despite a 13.7 per cent drop from its opening-day collection, the film maintained strong audience turnout on Saturday, recording 46.1 per cent occupancy across shows.

Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 177.10 crore after two days.

Second-Highest Weekend Opener Of 2026

The film continued its strong run on Sunday, collecting Rs 61 crore nett in India across 17,323 shows.

With this, its three-day India nett collection reached Rs 176.50 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 211.80 crore.

Overseas, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 20 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 61 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 272.80 crore.

With Rs 176.50 crore net in its opening weekend, the film has become the second-highest weekend opener of 2026, behind Dhurandhar 2.

Surpasses Border 2, Toxic And Mirzapur: The Movie

The strong three-day run has also pushed Drishyam 3 past the opening-weekend figures of several major Hindi releases of the year.

The film has surpassed the weekend collections of Border 2, Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur: The Movie, emerging as one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026.

Drishyam 3 Outperforms Its Predecessors

Drishyam 3 has also recorded a significantly stronger opening than its two predecessors.

The first Drishyam, released in 2015, collected Rs 5.85 crore net in India on its opening day and eventually earned around Rs 110.40 crore gross worldwide.

Drishyam 2, released in 2022, opened at Rs 15.38 crore net in India and went on to earn Rs 342 crore worldwide.

In comparison, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day - more than four times the opening of Drishyam 2. Its Rs 95.10 crore worldwide opening also came close to the lifetime worldwide collection of the first Drishyam.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The film features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla, Samvedna Suwalka and Neha Joshi.

Unlike the first two films, Drishyam 3 features an original story and is not narratively connected to the Malayalam counterpart. The film released in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.