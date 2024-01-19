Drishyam 2 Star Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Share Pics From Son Vaayu's Annaprashan

Ishita Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: IshitaDutta)

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who became parents to a baby boy Vaayu last year, shared pictures from his Annaprashan ceremony (Rice Ceremony) on Instagram. The couple celebrated the special occasion with friends and family. In the first picture shared, Ishita can be seen kissing her baby boy on his forehead. In a family picture, Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta can be spotted. For the occasion, Vatsal Sheth wore a kurta while Ishita chose a saree. Sharing the pictures they wrote in the caption, "Happy 6 months my baby.Vaayu's Annaprashan ceremony. For those who don't know it's a Bengali traditional ceremony which also known as the rice ceremony where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time..Off course the baby is too small to eat so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavours." Bobby Deol shared a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Vatsal Sheth posted a picture of himself with wife Ishita and their baby boy. "Us," he wrote, adding a heart emoji and added in the caption, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Take a look:

The couple also shared a video from his son's namkaran ceremony. They wrote in the caption, "Namkaran Ceremony of our little one. Vaayu Sheth. Thankyou for all the love and blessings." Take a look:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. In terms of work, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the thriller Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth recently starred in Om Raut's Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.